CUTTING HUGH Of Pontefract, passed away on February 10th 2020, aged 73 years. Beloved husband of Sandra and a dearly loved dad, father-in-law and grandpa, also a very dear brother. Service to take place at St. Giles Church NEXT Thursday, February 27th at 11.45 am followed by private cremation. Will friends please accept this intimation. Family flowers only, donations please,
for the British Heart Foundation, may be kindly left in the box provided in Church. Now resting in the Private Chapel of Charles E. Ashton & Son, Wakefield Road, Pontefract. Tel. 600074.
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Feb. 20, 2020