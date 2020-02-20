Home

POWERED BY

Services
C E Ashton & Son (Pontefract)
14 Wakefield Road
Pontefract, West Yorkshire WF8 4HN
01977 600074
Resources
More Obituaries for Hugh Cutting
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Hugh Cutting

Notice Condolences

Hugh Cutting Notice
CUTTING HUGH Of Pontefract, passed away on February 10th 2020, aged 73 years. Beloved husband of Sandra and a dearly loved dad, father-in-law and grandpa, also a very dear brother. Service to take place at St. Giles Church NEXT Thursday, February 27th at 11.45 am followed by private cremation. Will friends please accept this intimation. Family flowers only, donations please,
for the British Heart Foundation, may be kindly left in the box provided in Church. Now resting in the Private Chapel of Charles E. Ashton & Son, Wakefield Road, Pontefract. Tel. 600074.
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Feb. 20, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -