Williams Irene
(Tate) Formerly of Vale Crescent, Knottingley.
Passed away peacefully in hospital, after a long illness
on 22nd December 2019,
aged 92 years.
The loving mam of Sonia, Bridget, Glen, Jacqui, Donna and the late Bob, a dear mother in law to Dave, Christine, David and Tracey, a special nanna and great nanna also a dearly loved sister in law & auntie.
Will be sadly missed by all of her dear family and friends.
The funeral will take place on Wednesday 15th January with service at Pontefract Crematorium at 3.00pm.
Family flowers only please. Donations will be kindly received in aid of Cancer Research.
The family invite all attending to join them after the service for refreshments to Kings Croft Hotel. All enquiries to
McTigue Funeral Directors.
Tel 01977-555733
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Jan. 9, 2020