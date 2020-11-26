|
|
|
Morgan Irvin Vincent (Mick) Suddenly on Sunday 15th November aged 80 of Featherstone.
Devoted husband of the late Maureen, treasured dad of Denise and loving grandad and great grandad. A private family funeral will take place on Wednesday 2nd December.
Due to current restrictions only a limited number can attend, the family request that people stand on Green lane at 12.00pm as the hearse passes to pay their respects. Donations made to The Prince Of Wales Hospice in memory of Mick's loving wife Maureen
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Nov. 26, 2020