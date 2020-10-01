|
|
|
Dunnill Jack Formerly of Ferrybridge,
passed away peacefully in
Pinderfields Hospital, Wakefield
on 18th September 2020 aged 92.
Dearly loved Husband of the late Lily,
much loved Dad of John and Julian,
loving Grandad of Claire, Sarah,
Rachael, Emma and Alex and a
dear Father-in-Law to Rosemary
and Debbie.
Funeral service at St Michael's RC Church, Knottingley at 10.00am on 9th October 2020 followed by burial at Ferrybridge Cemetery.
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Oct. 1, 2020