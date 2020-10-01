Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Jack Dunnill
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jack Dunnill

Notice Condolences

Jack Dunnill Notice
Dunnill Jack Formerly of Ferrybridge,
passed away peacefully in
Pinderfields Hospital, Wakefield
on 18th September 2020 aged 92.
Dearly loved Husband of the late Lily,
much loved Dad of John and Julian,
loving Grandad of Claire, Sarah,
Rachael, Emma and Alex and a
dear Father-in-Law to Rosemary
and Debbie.
Funeral service at St Michael's RC Church, Knottingley at 10.00am on 9th October 2020 followed by burial at Ferrybridge Cemetery.
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Oct. 1, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -