STRETTON Jack Of Ferrybridge and formerly of Brotherton, passed away on October 8th 2020, aged 89 years. Beloved husband of Evelyn, dearly loved dad of Graham and Julie and very dear father-in-law of Johanne, also loving and much loved grandad of Jack, Holly, Sarah and Lauren. Service and cremation to take place at Pontefract Crematorium on Tuesday, October 27th at 9.30 am. Due to current restrictions, only those invited may attend. Family flowers only, anyone wishing to make a donation in memory of Jack would be appreciated and may be kindly sent directly to the Prince of Wales Hospice. Enquiries to Charles E. Ashton & Son, Funeral Directors. Tel. Castleford 552265.
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Oct. 22, 2020