|
|
|
LAND JACOB ERNEST Of Castleford. Passed away in Pinderfields hospital, after a long illness on the 17th July 2020,
aged 92 years. The devoted husband of Margaret, a dear stepfather of the late Stephen, a much loved dad of Paul, Glenn & the late Maxine, a loving and proud grandad of
5 generations, also a good friend to many. Will be sadly missed by all of his loving family and friends.
The funeral will take place on
Friday 31st July with service at Pontefract Crematorium at 2pm. Due to current restrictions only invited family and friends to attend. All enquiries to McTigue Funeral Directors, Castleford.
TEL-01977 555733
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on July 30, 2020