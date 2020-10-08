|
ATKINS JAMES ANTHONY Jim, of Castleford (retired miner at P.O.W. Colliery), passed away peacefully on September 26th 2020, aged 88 years. Beloved husband of Lorna, dearly loved dad of Diane and Pam and very dear father-in-law of Trevor and Paul, also loving grandad of Steven, Emma and Holly and much loved great-grandad of Hallie-Mae and Sapphire Rose. Cortege to leave residence on Tuesday, October 13th at 11.50 am for service and cremation at Pontefract Crematorium at 12.15 pm. Due to current restrictions, only those invited may attend. Enquiries to Charles E. Ashton & Son, Funeral Directors. Tel. Castleford 552265.
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Oct. 8, 2020