Glendenning James William
(Jimmy) Peacefully passed away on
31st January 2020, aged 85.
He was much loved by everyone
and he will be sadly missed.
The funeral service will take place at St Andrew's Church, Ferrybridge at 14:00 on Monday 2nd March 2020, followed by the committal at Pontefract Crematorium at 15:00. Family flowers only and donations in lieu of flowers to a charity of the family's choice. Please can
everyone attending the
service wear something silver.
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Feb. 20, 2020