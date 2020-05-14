|
|
|
WALSH James Aged 88, died peacefully on 4th May 2020 at the Prince of Wales Hospice after a long illness.
A much loved husband, dad
and brother, his infectious
smile is loved and will be remembered by all.
A Requiem Mass in thanksgiving and celebration of James's life will take place at a later date, post Covid restrictions.
Donations in memory of James may be made directly to either the Prince of Wales Hospice or the British Heart Foundation.
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on May 14, 2020