|
|
|
Walsh James Maureen, Anne-Marie and Jane Louise sincerely thank relatives, friends, work colleagues, members of the parish of
St Joseph's and St Michael's,
St Giles' and Central Methodist churches who have prayed and supported James and the family during his long illness and sad loss. Our sincere thanks go to the doctors and staff at the Northgate Medical Centre and the Prince of Wales Hospice.
Thanks to all for the many cards; mass intentions; letters and flowers; to Canon Tim Wiley for prayers at the graveside and the Co-Op funeral services for their professionalism.
The date of the Requiem Mass
in thanksgiving and celebration of James's life will be announced as soon as the Covid restrictions are lifted.
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on May 28, 2020