James Westerman Notice
WESTERMAN James
'Jim' Carol and family would
like to express gratitude to relatives, friends and neighbours for their sympathy and support during the sad loss of Jim.
Special thanks to doctors and all staff on Assessment and Ward 15 at Dewsbury Hospital for their caring and kindness to Jim and the family. Thanks to Louise Burley for the lovely eulogy and service, to Flower Shack for the beautiful tribute, Kings Croft for the marvellous buffet and hospitality. Finally, a big thank you to
Sherree and Ann-Marie at Co-op Funeralcare, Knottingley for their compassion and efficient funeral arrangements. Donations collected for Dementia UK at the crematorium was £334.
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Jan. 16, 2020
