McTigue Funeral Directors (Castleford)
1 - 9 Savile Road
Castleford, West Yorkshire WF10 1PB
01977 555733
Janet Turner

Janet Turner Notice
TURNER Janet Of Castleford.
Passed away peacefully after
a short illness, in Priory Gardens Nursing Home on the 19th May 2020, aged 76 years.
The beloved wife of Gary, a loving mam of Mandy & the late Julie,
a special grandma of Grant & Gemma, also a dear sister, sister in law and auntie. Will be sadly missed by all of her loving family and friends. The funeral will take place on Wednesday 10th June.
The funeral cortege will leave from the family address at 1.30pm and make its way to Whitwood Cemetery for a private graveside service.
All enquiries to
McTigue Funeral Directors,
Castleford. TEL-01977 555733
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on June 6, 2020
