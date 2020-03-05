|
|
|
ANDERSON Janice Passed away suddenly but peacefully in hospital on 25th February 2020, aged 77. Jan, a devoted and beloved wife of dearest John, mum of Grant and Ross, mother-in-law of Michaela and much loved grandma of Ellie and Harry. She will be sadly missed by all her family and friends. Service to take place at St Mary's Church, Allerton bywater on Monday 9th March at 1pm followed by a private burial. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to the Alzheimer's Society. Grateful thanks to Doctors and staff at Pinderfields Hospital for their care and kindness and to Love and Stevens Funeral Directors for their efficient arrangements and after support. After the service everyone is welcome to join the family at The Victoria Hotel, Allerton bywater for refreshments and memories.
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Mar. 5, 2020