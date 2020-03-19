|
ANDERSON Janice John, Grant, Ross and family wish to thank all relatives, friends and neighbours for their kind messages of sympathy, cards of condolence during their sad loss and the overwhelming support at the church service.
Grateful thanks for the most generous donations totalling £678 to The Alzheimer's Society and special thanks to the Rev Diane Flynn for her comforting service. Also thank you to Love & Stephens for caring funeral arrangements and also Michelle and staff at The Vic for their kindness and excellent refreshments.
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Mar. 19, 2020