Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
13:30
Pontefract Crematorium
Jean Addy Notice
Addy Jean
(nee Colley) Of Castleford.
Passed away peacefully in Castleford Lodge Care Home, on the 8th February 2020 aged 88 years.
The beloved wife of the late Dennis,
a loving mum of David and the late Chris & Dorothy, a dear mother in law to Jane also a dearly loved nana of Lizzie, Naomi, Paul and Jonathan.
Will be sadly missed by all
of her family and friends.
The funeral will take place on
Friday 13th March with service at
Pontefract Crematorium at 1-40pm.
Family flowers only please.
Donations will be kindly received
in aid of The RNIB.
The family welcome all
attending to join them after
the service for refreshments
to The Kingscroft Hotel.
All enquiries to McTigue Funeral
Directors. Tel 01977-555733
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Feb. 27, 2020
