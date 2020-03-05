|
Addy Jean
(nee Colley) Of Castleford. Passed away peacefully in Castleford Lodge Care Home, on the 8th February 2020 aged 88 years.
The beloved wife of the late Dennis,
a loving mum of David and the late Chris & Dorothy, a dear mother in law to Jane also a dearly loved nana of Lizzie, Naomi, Paul and Jonathan. Will be sadly missed by all of her family and friends.
The funeral will take place on Friday 13th March with service at Pontefract Crematorium at 1.40pm. Family flowers only please. Donations will be kindly received in aid of The RNIB. The family welcome all attending to join them after the service for refreshments to
The Kingscroft Hotel.
All enquiries to McTigue Funeral Directors. Tel 01977-555733
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Mar. 5, 2020