|
|
|
GRAY JEAN
(née Woodward) Aged 76 years, passed away peacefully at home in Pontefract on March 14th 2020, surrounded by her loving family. Now reunited with her beloved parents and sister Pat, also a loving and much loved mum, grandma "Jeanie" and great-grandma. A private funeral service will take place at Pontefract Crematorium NEXT Thursday April 2nd. Anyone wishing to make a donation in memory of Jean would be appreciated to Marie Curie. Enquiries to Charles E. Ashton & Son, Funeral Directors. Pontefract. Tel. 600074.
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Mar. 26, 2020