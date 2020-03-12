|
Hutchinson Jean- Marie Passed away at Hallamshire Hospital with her husband Dean by her side on 28th February 2020,
aged 50 years.
Jean the beloved wife of Dean, the much loved mum of Luke and Lucy.
The very dear daughter-in-law of Anita, sister-in-law of Martin
and auntie of Conor.
She will be sadly missed by all.
The funeral service will take place
at Pontefract Crematorium on Wednesday 18th March at 10.20am.
Family flowers only please, donations in memory of Jean may be made to Cancer Research for
which a plate will be available
at the service.
Will friends please accept this intimation and meet at the crematorium.
Any enquiries should be made to Springhead Funeral Service
Tel: 01422 327380
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Mar. 12, 2020