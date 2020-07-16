|
|
|
Masterton Jean Affectionately known as Jeanie,
aged 67, passed away peacefully at home with her family by her side.
Jean, a loving wife to Richard,
a remarkable mother to son Richard and daughter Laura, and caring
sister to Elizabeth and Dave.
Her beauty, empathy and humour will be sorely missed, but not forgotten. Thank you for the love
shown to the family from
Jeans friends at this time.
Friends are welcome
to pay their respects at
Pontefract Crematorium on
Tuesday 21st July at 11:30.
There will be a celebration of
Jean's life after at 12:00,
The Rock Inn, Castleford.
Contributions in Jean's
memory can be made to justgiving.com/fundraising/jean-masterton
Mother Masterton
Mother, you taught me
The meaning of generosity
Mother, you told stories
So hilariously.
Mother, you listened
So carefully,
Mother, you caught me
With your shoes constantly.
Mother, I love you
Unconditionally
Mother, your memory
Will be with me always.
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on July 16, 2020