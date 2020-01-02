|
|
|
Wakelam Jean Passed away peacefully at home Monday 2nd December 2019,
aged 87 years.
Beloved wife of James Kenneth Wakelam. Much loved mother
of Tina, Kim and Danny.
Devoted nana of James, Melanie, Bradley, Alice and the late Jonathan, beloved great grandmother of Georgia, Buddy, Hadley and Olivia.
Funeral service on Monday
6th January 2020 at Pontefract
Crematorium at 1.00pm.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to Haematology Ward Pontefract Hospital.
Afterwards all friends are welcome to join the family at The Magnet Hotel, Pontefract Road, Castleford.
For enquiries call T F Morritt
01977 553868.
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Jan. 2, 2020