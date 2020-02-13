Home

Charles E. Ashton & Son
School Lane
Castleford, West Yorkshire WF10 4DW
01977 552265
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
12:15
Jessie Bastow

Notice Condolences

Jessie Bastow Notice
BASTOW JESSIE Of Castleford, passed away in Breadalbane Residential Home on February 2nd 2020, aged 87 years. Now re-united with her beloved husband Jack, also dearly loved mum of Denise and a loving and much loved nanna and great-nan. Service and cremation to take place at Pontefract Crematorium on Monday, February 24th at 12.20 pm. Will friends please accept this intimation. Family flowers only, donations please, for Dementia UK, may be kindly left in the box provided at the Crematorium. Enquiries please to Charles E. Ashton & Son, Funeral Directors. Tel. 552265.
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Feb. 13, 2020
