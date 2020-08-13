|
|
|
McConnell
Jill On 27th July 2020 peacefully at Doncaster Royal Infirmary,
Jill aged 56 years
recently of Pontefract.
Much loved and sadly missed Daughter of Marion and
the late George, Wife of Barry, Mum of Joseph, Mother-in-law of Tracy, Sister of Jane, Sarah
and a dear friend to many.
Due to the current situation a private service will be held. Donations may be made online if so desired to Asthma UK www.asthma.org.uk
Enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare, Mackness Funeral Home, Moldgreen. Tel: 01484 542255
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Aug. 13, 2020