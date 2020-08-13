Home

The Co-operative Funeralcare Mackness
318 Wakefield Road
Huddersfield, West Yorkshire HD5 8DQ
01484 542 255
Jill McConnell

Jill McConnell Notice
McConnell
Jill On 27th July 2020 peacefully at Doncaster Royal Infirmary,
Jill aged 56 years
recently of Pontefract.
Much loved and sadly missed Daughter of Marion and
the late George, Wife of Barry, Mum of Joseph, Mother-in-law of Tracy, Sister of Jane, Sarah
and a dear friend to many.
Due to the current situation a private service will be held. Donations may be made online if so desired to Asthma UK www.asthma.org.uk
Enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare, Mackness Funeral Home, Moldgreen. Tel: 01484 542255
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Aug. 13, 2020
