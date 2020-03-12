|
HEAPS Joan Of Pontefract, passed away
in the Prince of Wales Hospice on February 28th 2020, aged 82 years. Now reunited with her beloved husband Ken. Loved and will be sadly missed by all her family. Service and cremation to take place at Pontefract Crematorium NEXT Thursday, March 19th at 2.20 pm. Will friends please accept this intimation. No flowers by request, donations in lieu please, for the Prince of Wales Hospice, may be kindly left in the box provided at the Crematorium. The family invite everyone to join them afterwards at The King's Croft Hotel. Enquiries to Charles E. Ashton & Son, Funeral Directors. Tel. Castleford 552265.
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Mar. 12, 2020