Home

POWERED BY

Services
Charles E. Ashton & Son
School Lane
Castleford, West Yorkshire WF10 4DW
01977 552265
Resources
More Obituaries for Joan Heaps
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joan Heaps

Notice Condolences

Joan Heaps Notice
HEAPS Joan Of Pontefract, passed away
in the Prince of Wales Hospice on February 28th 2020, aged 82 years. Now reunited with her beloved husband Ken. Loved and will be sadly missed by all her family. Service and cremation to take place at Pontefract Crematorium NEXT Thursday, March 19th at 2.20 pm. Will friends please accept this intimation. No flowers by request, donations in lieu please, for the Prince of Wales Hospice, may be kindly left in the box provided at the Crematorium. The family invite everyone to join them afterwards at The King's Croft Hotel. Enquiries to Charles E. Ashton & Son, Funeral Directors. Tel. Castleford 552265.
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Mar. 12, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -