Home

POWERED BY

Services
Charles E. Ashton & Son
School Lane
Castleford, West Yorkshire WF10 4DW
01977 552265
Resources
More Obituaries for Joan Noble
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joan Noble

Notice Condolences

Joan Noble Notice
NOBLE JOAN Formerly of Castleford, passed away in Vicarage Court Care Home on March 30th 2020, aged 93 years. Dear wife of the late Cllr. William Noble and step-mum to Peter and Geoffrey. A private service to take place at Pontefract Crematorium on Wednesday, April 15th. A Memorial Service will be held for Joan at Castleford United Reformed Church at a later date. Enquiries to Charles E. Ashton & Son, Funeral Directors. Tel. Castleford 552265.
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Apr. 9, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -