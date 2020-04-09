|
NOBLE JOAN Formerly of Castleford, passed away in Vicarage Court Care Home on March 30th 2020, aged 93 years. Dear wife of the late Cllr. William Noble and step-mum to Peter and Geoffrey. A private service to take place at Pontefract Crematorium on Wednesday, April 15th. A Memorial Service will be held for Joan at Castleford United Reformed Church at a later date. Enquiries to Charles E. Ashton & Son, Funeral Directors. Tel. Castleford 552265.
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Apr. 9, 2020