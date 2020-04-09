|
HERRINGTON JOANNE
(née Rush) Of Pontefract, passed away in hospital on March 27th 2020, aged 48 years. Loving wife of Robert and dearly loved daughter of George and the late Dorothy, also a much loved sister and auntie. A sincere thank you to the dedicated staff at Pinderfields Hospital who showed exceptional care and sympathy to Joanne. A private burial will take place at Sharlston Cemetery on Friday, April 17th. Anyone wishing to make a donation in memory of Joanne can do so to the MY Hospitals Charity via JustGiving.com under the name JoanneHerrington. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date when all friends and family can be together. Enquiries to Charles E. Ashton & Son, Funeral Directors. Tel. Pontefract 600074.
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Apr. 9, 2020