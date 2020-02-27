|
Clayforth Joe Passed away with his loving
family by his side on the
15th February 2020, aged 87.
Beloved husband to the late Doreen, much loved dad of Sharon and Nigel and father in law to Tony and Tracey. Treasured grandad and great grandad.
Funeral service on Monday 9th
March 2020 at Holy Cross Church,
Airedale at 9.15am, followed by the
committal at Whitwood Cemetery.
Family flowers only please,
donations in lieu for Dementia UK.
Please join the family afterwards at
the George V Working Men's Club.
For any enquiries contact
T F Morritt, 01977 553868.
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Feb. 27, 2020