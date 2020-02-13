|
|
|
Booth John Who sadly passed
on the 31.1.20 aged 85.
Ex Cutsyke school caretaker, dearly beloved Husband of Barbara, beloved dad to
Peter & Hazel and a very much loved grandad & great-granddad. Funeral is Wednesday 19th February 12:20pm at Pontefract Crematorium with the wake afterwards at the Magnet Hotel, Pontefract Road.
Family flowers only, collection in aid of Pontefract Diabetic Centre. People have the option of wearing Castleford Tigers Shirts
if they so wish.
For all enquiries please call
Ryans & Foy Funeral Directors
on 07824773646.
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Feb. 13, 2020