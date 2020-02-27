|
|
|
BOOTH John A Barbara, Peter and Hazel
would like to thank everyone for
their cards, kindness and
support during this sad time.
Special thanks to Reverend Sue and Ryans and Foy Funeral Directors for their efficient, caring words of comfort and professional funeral arrangements.
Thank you to the
Magnet Hotel, Castleford
for excellent refreshments.
Thanks also to the Diabetic Centre, Pontefract for their continued care for John over the years and
we have pleasure in donating to them, £350 in lieu of family flowers.
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Feb. 27, 2020