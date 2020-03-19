|
GREENWOOD JOHN Aged 60 years, of Knottingley, passed away peacefully on March 10th 2020, with his loving family by his side. Beloved husband of Linda, dearly loved dad of Michael, Christopher and Lauren and a very dear father-in-law, also devoted grandad of Jacob, Vincent, Joshua and Noah. Service to take place at St. Botolph's Church on Tuesday, March 31st at 12.00 noon followed by interment at Knottingley Cemetery. Will friends please accept this intimation. Family flowers only, donations please, for the Prince of Wales Hospice, may be kindly handed to family members. Enquiries to Charles E. Ashton & Son, Funeral Directors. Tel. Castleford 552265.
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Mar. 19, 2020