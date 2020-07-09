Home

HILL John Douglas
(Dougie) Peacefully on 3rd July at
Wakefield Hospice following a sudden illness, John aged 86 years, of Oulton, Leeds. Loving husband
to Frances, father to Linda and
Meg, "Grandad JD" to Lewis,
Eva and Mary.
John, formerly of Airedale and an avid Tigers fan, will be greatly missed by his family and friends.
Due to current restrictions, family and invited guests only at the funeral; a celebration of John's life will be held later. Donations to Wakefield Hospice, Aberford Road, Wakefield, WF1 4TS or online at www.wakefieldhospice.org/donate.
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on July 9, 2020
