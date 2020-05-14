|
Knight John (David) Christine would like to thank all family, friends and neighbours for their kind messages of sympathy following the sad loss of David. Thanks to Michelle's Flowers
for the lovely floral tributes.
A special thanks to Chris, Sarah
and staff from McTigue Funeral Directors for their kind and caring funeral arrangements despite the current restrictions and finally to Chris McTigue for his lovely
words during the service.
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on May 14, 2020