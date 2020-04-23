|
PEEL John (Jackie) Of Castleford, formerly of Penshaw, Tyne & Wear.
Passed away peacefully in
West Riding Nursing Home on the 14th April 2020, aged 89 years.
The beloved husband of the late Olive, a much loved dad of Laurie, Paul, Diane and the late Gary,
a special grandad and
great grandad, a dear father in law, also a loved brother.
Will be sadly missed by all of his family and friends.
The funeral will take place on Tuesday 5th May with a private service (family only) at
Pontefract Crematorium.
All enquiries to McTigue Funeral Directors, Castleford.
Tel - 01977 555733
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Apr. 23, 2020