PRYOR JOHN January 3rd , peacefully in
St James' Hospital,
aged 93 years.
Dearly loved husband
of the late Sheila.
Loved dad to
Chris, Anne and Jayne,
father in law to Avril and Iain.
Much loved grandad to
Jamie and Andrew.
John will be received in St Joseph's R.C. Church, Pontefract, WF8 on Monday January 20th at 5.00pm. Requiem Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday January 21st at 11.00am followed by interment at Pontefract Cemetery, WF8.
Family flowers only please
but if desired donations for Church Funds and a plate will be available.
Enquiries to
Hughes Funeral Services.
Tel (0113) 2326900
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Jan. 16, 2020
