ROWLEY John Thomas On 5th September 2020, peacefully in
Snaith Hall Care Home,
aged 96 years,
formerly of Hemsworth.
Beloved husband of the late Doreen, dear brother of Olive, much loved uncle to Steve,
Hazel and family, uncle
and great uncle to many.

A private family funeral service
at Pontefract Crematorium on Monday 21st September.
Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired,
to the RNLI.

All enquiries to
J Punton & Son Funeral Directors Tel. 01405 860382.
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Sept. 10, 2020
