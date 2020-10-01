|
|
|
ROWLEY John Thomas John's family would like to thank
all friends and family for their
kind words and support
after the loss of John.
Special thanks to
Reverend Peter Warren
for the comforting service, to
J Punton & Son for the efficient
and professional funeral arrangements, to the
Flower Shack Snaith for the wonderful flowers and to
The Ship Inn, West Cowick
for the fantastic reception and Snaith Hall for caring for him
over the past few years.
Donations of £190 were
gratefully received for the RNLI.
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Oct. 1, 2020