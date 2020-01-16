|
|
|
WARD Johnny Former player of
Castleford RLFC and Great Britain.
Of Glasshoughton. Passed away in hospital, with his loving family by his side on the 30th December 2019, aged 78 years. The beloved husband of Dulcie, a devoted dad of Ian and Gail, a respected father in law of Philip, a special grandad of Lee and Luke, great grandad of Thomas,
Eva and Olivia, a loved brother to Keith and Roy, a dear brother in law and uncle, also a good friend to many. Will be sadly missed.
The funeral will take place on Tuesday 28th January with service at Pontefract Crematorium at 1pm. The family kindly ask no flowers please. Donations will be gratefully received and divided between
The Salvation Army and
The Alzheimer's Society.
The family invite all attending to please join them after the service for refreshments to The Kings Croft Hotel WF8 4HA. All enquiries to McTigue Funeral Directors, Castleford, Tel 01977 555733
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Jan. 16, 2020