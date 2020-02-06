|
|
|
WARD Johnny Dulcie, Ian & Gail would like to express their sincere thanks to all family, friends, neighbours and Castleford Rugby League for their sympathy, cards and donations following the sad loss of Johnny.
A special thank you to Rev'd John Wilkinson for a lovely service, to Melanie's Florist for the beautiful floral tribute and to The Kings Croft for their kind hospitality.
Finally, thank you to Chris, Sarah & staff at McTigue Funeral Directors for their care and compassion
when arranging the funeral.
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Feb. 6, 2020