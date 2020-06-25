|
HORROCKS Joseph William Joe's family wish to thank all friends, neighbours and Joe's colleagues for all their words of kindness and comfort and for all the cards, flowers and donations received.
A sum of £400 has been sent to the Epilepsy Society in Joe's name. Thank you to his work colleagues at Cater Revival, the Paramedics who attended, the Doctors and Nurses at Pinderfields A&E and ICU who fought so hard for his life.
Thank you to Stuart who read his eulogy and special thanks to Julia from Harpins Funeral Service who made a difficult and upsetting time
a little more bearable.
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on June 25, 2020