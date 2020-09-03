|
|
|
MITCHELL Joseph (Joe) Of Gamblethorpe Farm, Swillington.
Passed away peacefully in hospital after a brave fight against illness,
on the 20th August 2020,
aged 68 years.
The devoted husband of Shirley,
a dear stepdad of Julie, a special grandpops of Finlay & Harvey,
a loving brother of John & David, also a loved uncle.
Will be sadly missed by all of his loving family and friends.
The funeral will take place on Wednesday 9th September with service at Pontefract Crematorium at 2.30pm.
Due to current restrictions only invited family and friends
to attend please.
All enquiries to
McTigue Funeral Directors, Castleford. Tel - 01977 555733
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Sept. 3, 2020