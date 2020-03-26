|
ANSON JOYCE Of Pontefract, passed away after a long illness on March 12th 2020, surrounded by her loving family. Now reunited with her beloved husband Eric and son Robert, also dearly loved mum of Colin, very dear mother-in-law of Nikki and a loving sister, aunt and friend. A private family service will take place at Pontefract Crematorium on Wednesday, April 1st. Anyone wishing to make a donation in memory of Joyce would be appreciated to Macmillan Nurses. Enquiries to Charles E. Ashton & Son, Funeral Directors.
Tel. Pontefract 600074.
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Mar. 26, 2020