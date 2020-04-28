|
|
|
DEDIC Joyce Of Pontefract, passed away on April 16th 2020, aged 81 years. Now re-united with her beloved husband Ibro. Dearly loved mum of Ian, very dear mother-in-law of Hilda, much loved grandma of Charlie and Sarah,
dear sister-in-law of Margaret,
and will be sadly missed by her partner Terry. A private service to take place at Pontefract Crematorium on Saturday, May 2nd. No flowers, donations in memory of Joyce to the Stroke Association. Enquiries to Charles E. Ashton & Son, Funeral Directors. Tel. Pontefract 600074.
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Apr. 28, 2020