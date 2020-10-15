|
GRIFFITHS JOYCE Of Pontefract, passed away peacefully following a long illness
on October 4th 2020 in Carr Gate Nursing Home, aged 81 years.
Now reunited with her beloved husband Glyn. Dearly loved mum of Mark and Nick and very dear mother-in-law of Jill and Amanda, also loving grandmother of Rebecca, Luke, Tara, Olivia and Alex and a much loved great-grandmother.
Cortege to leave Joyce's own home on Monday, 19th October at 10.35am for service in All Saints Church at 10.45am followed by private burial. Due to current restrictions, only those invited may attend. Family flowers only please, anyone wishing to make a donation in memory of Joyce would be greatly appreciated and may be kindly sent direct to Alzheimer's Society. Enquiries to Charles E. Ashton & Son, Funeral Directors. Tel. 01977 600074.
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Oct. 15, 2020