|
|
|
POULTER Joyce
(née Rutherforth) Peacefully on 19th January 2020,
aged 100 years.
Devoted wife of the late
Edward (Ted), much loved mother of Eric and Susan, mother-in-law of David and a much loved
grandmother and
great grandmother.
Funeral service to take place at
St. Mary's Church, Badsworth on 5th February at 12pm, followed by interment at
South Milford Church.
Family flowers only,
donations if so desired for
the Deafblind UK group.
Please meet for light refreshments
after the service at
Monk Fryston Hall.
Further enquiries to
J. Young and Son,
Funeral Directors
tel 01302-430946
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Jan. 30, 2020