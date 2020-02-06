|
SHEPHERD Joyce Of Methley, passed away in
Manor Park Care Home on
January 28th 2020, aged 95 years.
Now re-united with her beloved husband John. A dearly loved mum, a very dear mother-in-law and a loving grandma and great-grandma, also a much loved sister.
Gone are the days
we used to share,
But in our hearts
you are always there.
Service and cremation to take place at Pontefract Crematorium on Monday, February 17th at 1.00 pm. Will friends please accept this intimation. Family flowers only, donations if so desired, for the British Heart Foundation, may be kindly left in the box provided at the Crematorium. Enquiries to Charles E. Ashton & Son, Funeral Directors. Tel. Castleford 552265.
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Feb. 6, 2020