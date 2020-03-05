|
(nee Harling) Of Castleford, passed away peacefully in hospital on February 25th 2020, aged 90 years. Beloved wife of the late James, dearly loved mum of Christine and Mike and very dear mother-in-law of Stephen and Mandy. Much loved nana of Charlotte, Jason and Abbey and Christopher and Ashley and a loving great-nana, also loved sister of Betty and dear sister-in-law of June and Linda. Service and cremation to take place at Pontefract Crematorium on Thursday, March 19th at 11.40 am. Will friends please accept this intimation. Family flowers only, donations please, for the Prince of Wales Hospice, may be kindly left in the box provided at the Crematorium. Now resting in the Private Chapel of Charles E. Ashton & Son, Glass Houghton.
Tel. Castleford 552265.
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Mar. 5, 2020