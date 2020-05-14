|
STEPHENSON JOYCE IRENE Of Castleford, retired Teacher at St. Joseph's School, passed away in Pinderfields Hospital on May 4th 2020, aged 91 years. Now re-united with her beloved husband Jack. Much loved, adored and sadly missed mother of Andrew and Martin and a cherished mother-in-law, grandma and great-grandma. Private cremation to take place NEXT Thursday, May 21st. Anyone wishing to make a donation in memory of Joyce would be appreciated to the Prince of Wales Hospice. Enquiries to Charles E. Ashton & Son, Funeral Directors. Tel. Castleford 552265.
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on May 14, 2020