Charles E. Ashton & Son
School Lane
Castleford, West Yorkshire WF10 4DW
01977 552265
Joyce Stephenson

Joyce Stephenson Notice
STEPHENSON JOYCE IRENE Of Castleford, retired Teacher at St. Joseph's School, passed away in Pinderfields Hospital on May 4th 2020, aged 91 years. Now re-united with her beloved husband Jack. Much loved, adored and sadly missed mother of Andrew and Martin and a cherished mother-in-law, grandma and great-grandma. Private cremation to take place NEXT Thursday, May 21st. Anyone wishing to make a donation in memory of Joyce would be appreciated to the Prince of Wales Hospice. Enquiries to Charles E. Ashton & Son, Funeral Directors. Tel. Castleford 552265.
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on May 14, 2020
