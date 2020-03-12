|
BOYLE June
(nee Astbury) Of Castleford.
Passed away peacefully in hospital, after a short illness with her loving family by her side, on the 28th February 2020, aged 82 years.
The beloved wife of the late Bernard (Barney), a devoted mum to Kathleen, Bernard, Sean & Andrew, a very special grandma and great grandma, a dear mother-in-law, also a loved sister of Lynne. June will be greatly missed by all who knew her. The funeral will take place on Thursday 19th March with service
in St Oswalds Church, Methley at
12-noon followed by burial in Castleford Cemetery. All enquiries please to McTigue Funeral Directors. Tel: 01977-555733
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Mar. 12, 2020