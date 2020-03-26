|
|
|
BOYLE June The family of the late June Boyle wish to thank family, friends and neighbours for their sympathy and cards received following the
sad loss of June and also for the
attendance at the funeral.
Thanks to Reverend Sarah Hancox for a lovely service, to
Michelle's Flowers for the beautiful floral tributes & to the Queen's Mill Tea Rooms for their hospitality.
Finally, a special thanks to
Chris, Sarah & staff at McTigue Funeral Directors for their
efficiency and kindness when arranging the funeral.
A total donation of £229.85 will be divided between Multiple Sclerosis & Motor Neurone Disease
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Mar. 26, 2020